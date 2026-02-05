When ICE is involved, what are your rights?

The killings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good by ICE agents in Minneapolis have captured the nation's attention, but immigrant rights advocates in Iowa want Iowans to look closer to home. This hour, a conversation about the rights of immigrants and legal observers.

Jose Yugar-Cruz joins, an immigrant from Bolivia who was recently released after a year and a half of illegal detention, talks about his experience through an interpreter. Then, attorney Lucas Asbury and community organizer Maria Acosta of Iowa Migrant Movement for Justice join the conversation to talk about the rights individuals have when they're approached, arrested or detained by ICE, as well as the rights of those who choose to act as legal observers.

Guests:

