Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

When ICE is involved, what are your rights?

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanZoe Bentler
Published February 5, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

The killings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good by ICE agents in Minneapolis have captured the nation's attention, but immigrant rights advocates in Iowa want Iowans to look closer to home. This hour, a conversation about the rights of immigrants and legal observers.

Jose Yugar-Cruz joins, an immigrant from Bolivia who was recently released after a year and a half of illegal detention, talks about his experience through an interpreter. Then, attorney Lucas Asbury and community organizer Maria Acosta of Iowa Migrant Movement for Justice join the conversation to talk about the rights individuals have when they're approached, arrested or detained by ICE, as well as the rights of those who choose to act as legal observers.

Guests:

  • Jose Yugar-Cruz, immigrant from Bolivia
  • Lucas Asbury, attorney, Iowa Migrant Movement for Justice (MMJ)
  • Maria Acosta, community organizer, Iowa MMJ
Tags
Talk of Iowa immigrationhuman rightsprotestsIowa
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Zoe Bentler
Zoe Bentler is a 2025 fall intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and sport, media and culture with a minor in dance. She is originally from Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Her favorite things include keeping up with the current fashion world and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeye sports teams.
