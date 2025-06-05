What does it take to become a citizen?

A new Iowa law will require all Iowa High School students to pass a civics test to graduate. The questions will be similar to those asked on the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services civics exam. Iowa City educators Stacy Noble and Brady Shutt join host Charity Nebbe to discuss the implementation of the test.

Then, we learn what it takes for an immigrant to become a citizen of the United States. Immigration has been a major focus of the Trump administration. The news stories about raids, detentions, deportation and revocation of status demonstrate that there are many pathways to immigration, legal status and citizenship. Nebbe speaks with an Iowa woman about her experience moving to the United States and gaining citizenship. We also hear from the co-legal directors from the Iowa Migrant Movement for Justice about the naturalization process and the obstacles many migrants face.

Guests:

