Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
What does it take to become a citizen?

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanNeve Kelley
Published June 5, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
A new Iowa law will require all Iowa High School students to pass a civics test to graduate. The questions will be similar to those asked on the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services civics exam. Iowa City educators Stacy Noble and Brady Shutt join host Charity Nebbe to discuss the implementation of the test.

Then, we learn what it takes for an immigrant to become a citizen of the United States. Immigration has been a major focus of the Trump administration. The news stories about raids, detentions, deportation and revocation of status demonstrate that there are many pathways to immigration, legal status and citizenship. Nebbe speaks with an Iowa woman about her experience moving to the United States and gaining citizenship. We also hear from the co-legal directors from the Iowa Migrant Movement for Justice about the naturalization process and the obstacles many migrants face.

Guests:

  • Stacy Noble, government teacher, West High School 
  • Brady Shutt, curriculum director for social studies, Iowa City School District  
  • Elizabeth Balcarcel, community organizer, Iowa Migrant Movement for Justice
  • Jody Mashek, co-legal director, Iowa Migrant Movement for Justice 
  • Ann Naff, co-legal director, Iowa Migrant Movement for Justice 
Talk of Iowa public schoolsLocal Governmentimmigration
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is a 2025 summer intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at Oberlin College studying English, environmental studies and education. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
