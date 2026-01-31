© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Iowa lawmakers push forward immigration and crime proposals

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanZoe Bentler
Published January 31, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

On this Newsbuzz edition, Des Moines Register Statehouse reporter Stephen Gruber Miller discusses the latest developments at the Capitol. IPR’s James Kelley reports on the growing mental health crisis among Iowa farmers — from financial stress to barriers in accessing care — and what resources may offer support during an especially vulnerable time for rural communities. Investigative reporter Tyler Jett of the Des Moines Register explains new data showing a sharp drop in immigration to Iowa and what it means for the state’s population growth and workforce. Rep. Ruth Ann Gaines, D-Des Moines, discusses the history, purpose and recent expansion of the Iowa Black and Brown Caucus, and how lawmakers are working to advance equity-focused policy.

Then, we groove into the weekend with Studio One host Tony Dehner.

Guests:

  • Stephen Gruber Miller, statehouse reporter, Des Moines Register
  • James Kelley, eastern Iowa reporter, IPR
  • Tyler Jett, investigative reporter, Des Moines Register
  • Rep. Ruth Ann Gaines, Democrat, chair, Iowa Legislative Black Caucus
  • Tony Dehner, senior music producer, IPR
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Zoe Bentler
Zoe Bentler is a 2025 fall intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and sport, media and culture with a minor in dance. She is originally from Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Her favorite things include keeping up with the current fashion world and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeye sports teams.
