Iowa lawmakers push forward immigration and crime proposals

On this Newsbuzz edition, Des Moines Register Statehouse reporter Stephen Gruber Miller discusses the latest developments at the Capitol. IPR’s James Kelley reports on the growing mental health crisis among Iowa farmers — from financial stress to barriers in accessing care — and what resources may offer support during an especially vulnerable time for rural communities. Investigative reporter Tyler Jett of the Des Moines Register explains new data showing a sharp drop in immigration to Iowa and what it means for the state’s population growth and workforce. Rep. Ruth Ann Gaines, D-Des Moines, discusses the history, purpose and recent expansion of the Iowa Black and Brown Caucus, and how lawmakers are working to advance equity-focused policy.

Then, we groove into the weekend with Studio One host Tony Dehner.

Guests:

