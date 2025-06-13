Know your rights at protests with ACLU of Iowa legal director

President Donald Trump is planning a massive military parade for Saturday, June 14, to celebrate the Army's 150th birthday. The event also coincides with the president's 79th birthday.

The day's festivities are expected to cost somewhere between $25 and $45 million and come at a time when the president is under fire for deploying military personnel to quell protests in Los Angeles.

Across the country, a different kind of gathering is being planned. Organizers are calling the "No Kings" rallies the largest coordinated anti-Trump protests since the start of his second term. There are more than 1,000 rallies taking place in cities across the country, including at least 19 in or near Iowa.

While the First Amendment protects your right to assemble, the ACLU of Iowa cautions that government officials are allowed to employ some narrow restrictions when it comes to protests and other public speaking displays.

ACLU of Iowa Legal Director Rita Bettis Austen joined IPR’s River to River ahead of Saturday’s protests to go through safety tips for protestors and provide reminders on what’s legal and what might be legally restricted when it comes to these types of demonstrations.

What are the basic rights participants should understand?

Bettis Austen stresses the right to protest is a fundamental right that's guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and the First Amendment. She says the Iowa Constitution also protects these rights. The right to protest protects people who are in the U.S. regardless of citizen status.

What limitations are there while protesting?

Bettis Austen says the right to protest is "not totally unlimited." Government officials are able to limit protests with specific limitations, but whether a restriction is constitutional can often depend on context.

The government can impose reasonable time, place and manner restrictions. For example, while it’s lawful to assemble in public forums, excessive noise or disruption, obstructions of sidewalks, doorways, or other public facilities, harassment or unlawful activity may prompt more action from law enforcement.

It’s important to brush up on your rights and go over what is considered unlawful in these circumstances before you go.

Can the government stop a protest based on what viewpoint is being expressed?

No. Bettis Austen says the government is not legally allowed to treat one group of protestors worse or better because they agree or disagree with the viewpoint that is being expressed.

Other reminders:

Law enforcement is able to intervene, but officers should not use excessive force, says Bettis Austen, especially in retaliation to a peaceful protest.

If you are stopped by police, stay calm. Keep your hands where police can see them and confirm if you are free to leave before walking away calmly.