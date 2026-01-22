How art collections are part of providing care in a hospital

There’s an extensive art collection in Iowa that hosts more than 1.3 million visitors each year. Now, very few visitors come just for the art, but the roles that it plays are powerful. Project Art at University of Iowa Healthcare started in 1976. It now owns and displays more than 6,500 original works of art, and it’s become an indispensable part of providing care. On this Talk of Iowa, Charity Nebbe speaks with Project Art's director Allison Schwanebeck, the collections coordinator Anna Villareal and visual and performing arts coordinator Nicole Wolz.

Then, rural sociologist Katie Dentzman on research into the real drivers of pesticide regulation.

Guests:

