Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

'The Miracle Season,' a true story of Iowa high school volleyball, is now streaming

By Charity Nebbe,
Zoe Bentler
Published January 16, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

In 2010, Caroline Found led her Iowa City West High volleyball team to the state championship. She had high hopes for a repeat in her senior season, but in August 2011 she was killed in a moped accident. The whole community was heartbroken and the heartbreak was compounded a week later when her mother, Ellyn Found, succumbed to pancreatic cancer. In the extraordinary year that followed, the volleyball team came together and won another state championship.

The true story inspired the 2018 film "The Miracle Season," which recently became available on Netflix. In this episode, we revisit our 2018 conversation with Kathy Bresnahan, retired volleyball coach; Olivia Mekies, a friend and teammate of Found and screenwriter David Cohen.

This episode was originally produced March 2018.

Guests:

  • Kathy Bresnahan, retired Iowa City teacher and volleyball coach, author, "The Miracle Season"
  • Olivia Mekies, former teammate and long-time friend of Caroline Found
  • David Cohen, screenwriter, "The Miracle Season"
