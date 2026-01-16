'The Miracle Season,' a true story of Iowa high school volleyball, is now streaming

In 2010, Caroline Found led her Iowa City West High volleyball team to the state championship. She had high hopes for a repeat in her senior season, but in August 2011 she was killed in a moped accident. The whole community was heartbroken and the heartbreak was compounded a week later when her mother, Ellyn Found, succumbed to pancreatic cancer. In the extraordinary year that followed, the volleyball team came together and won another state championship.

The true story inspired the 2018 film "The Miracle Season," which recently became available on Netflix. In this episode, we revisit our 2018 conversation with Kathy Bresnahan, retired volleyball coach; Olivia Mekies, a friend and teammate of Found and screenwriter David Cohen.

This episode was originally produced March 2018.

Guests:

