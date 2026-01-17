Docu-series from Art Cullen examines the issues impacting Iowans' health and prosperity

Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist Art Cullen and Jesse Case, president of Iowans for Stronger Communities, join to discuss their new documentary series 'What’s Eating Iowa?'

Two episodes have been released so far of this four-part series which investigates issues shaping communities across the state, such as water quality, cancer, agriculture, and rural decline.

Cullen and Case explain how the project grew out of conversations about the real concerns facing Iowans — beyond culture-war politics — and why the series centers voices from farmers, physicians, labor leaders and local residents.

Later, we shift from the problems to a potential path forward. We hear from father and daughter Dan and April Wilson, co-owners of Seven W Farm in Paullina, which was recently named Niman Ranch’s Sustainable Farm of the Year. The Wilsons share how multi-generational stewardship, organic farming and sustainable practices have shaped their family operation and why those practices matter for the future of Iowa agriculture.

Guests:

