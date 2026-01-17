© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Docu-series from Art Cullen examines the issues impacting Iowans' health and prosperity

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshDani GehrZoe Bentler
Published January 17, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist Art Cullen and Jesse Case, president of Iowans for Stronger Communities, join to discuss their new documentary series 'What’s Eating Iowa?'

Two episodes have been released so far of this four-part series which investigates issues shaping communities across the state, such as water quality, cancer, agriculture, and rural decline.

Cullen and Case explain how the project grew out of conversations about the real concerns facing Iowans — beyond culture-war politics — and why the series centers voices from farmers, physicians, labor leaders and local residents.

Later, we shift from the problems to a potential path forward. We hear from father and daughter Dan and April Wilson, co-owners of Seven W Farm in Paullina, which was recently named Niman Ranch’s Sustainable Farm of the Year. The Wilsons share how multi-generational stewardship, organic farming and sustainable practices have shaped their family operation and why those practices matter for the future of Iowa agriculture.

Guests:

  • Art Cullen, Pulitzer Prize–winning co-owner and editor, Storm Lake Times Pilot, co-director, "What’s Eating Iowa?"
  • Jesse Case, president, Iowans for Stronger Communities, secretary-treasurer, Teamsters Local 248
  • April Wilson, farmer and co-owner, Seven W Farm
  • Dan Wilson, farmer and co-owner, Seven W Farm
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'.
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio.
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio.
Zoe Bentler is a 2025 fall intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and sport, media and culture with a minor in dance.
