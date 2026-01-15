© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
Early childhood program Head Start continues amid federal challenges

Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntosh
January 15, 2026
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

For over 60 years the federal Head Start program has provided comprehensive early childhood education, health, nutrition and parent involvement services to low-income children and families.

Head Start has faced a number of challenges in recent years, including flat funding, new mandates, attacks from the Trump Administration and a proposal to eliminate the program entirely.

On this episode, we here from different Head Start stakeholders in Iowa about the services this program provides to young children and their families, how they are managing this changing landscape and what the future may hold for this program.

Guests:

  • Lori Ferris, executive director, Iowa Head Start Association
  • Mimi Solis, teacher, Boone Head Start
  • Lisa Proctor, director, Drake University Head Start/Early Head Start
  • Daniel Sheridan, chief executive officer, Community Action of Eastern Iowa
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
