Early childhood program Head Start continues amid federal challenges

For over 60 years the federal Head Start program has provided comprehensive early childhood education, health, nutrition and parent involvement services to low-income children and families.

Head Start has faced a number of challenges in recent years, including flat funding, new mandates, attacks from the Trump Administration and a proposal to eliminate the program entirely.

On this episode, we here from different Head Start stakeholders in Iowa about the services this program provides to young children and their families, how they are managing this changing landscape and what the future may hold for this program.

Guests:

