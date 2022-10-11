© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Iowans share their thoughts on climate-friendly agriculture practices

Published October 11, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

In a world of threats, climate change stands out as an especially strong concern.

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer hears several perspectives from Iowa's rural communities about our changing climate, its causes and what action should be taken.

Listeners also call in with their thoughts on incentivizing climate-smart agriculture.

Guests:

  • Irene DeMaris, executive director, Iowa Interfaith Power & Light
  • Seth Watkins, sustainable farmer near Clarinda
  • Johnathan Hladik, policy director, Center for Rural Affairs
  • Liz Garst, commercial farm manager
Farming farm policy climate change
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
