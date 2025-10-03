'We crapped in our nest' a conversation with Art Cullen

Pulitzer Prize winner Art Cullen is known for having a way with words — and for telling it like it is. His new book is called Dear Marty, We Crapped In Our Nest: Notes from the Edge of the World. He writes about the Storm Lake he knew as a kid and how things have changed. He also chronicles the history of agriculture in Iowa, the environmental and social challenges we're facing today, and the people who are trying to make a difference.

Host Charity Nebbe spoke with the lifelong Storm Lake resident and the co-owner and editor of the Storm Lake Times Pilot.

Cullen will speak as a part of the Iowa City Book Festival on Saturday, Oct. 11.

