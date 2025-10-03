© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

'We crapped in our nest' a conversation with Art Cullen

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin Troutman
Published October 3, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Pulitzer Prize winner Art Cullen is known for having a way with words — and for telling it like it is. His new book is called Dear Marty, We Crapped In Our Nest: Notes from the Edge of the World. He writes about the Storm Lake he knew as a kid and how things have changed. He also chronicles the history of agriculture in Iowa, the environmental and social challenges we're facing today, and the people who are trying to make a difference.

Host Charity Nebbe spoke with the lifelong Storm Lake resident and the co-owner and editor of the Storm Lake Times Pilot.

Cullen will speak as a part of the Iowa City Book Festival on Saturday, Oct. 11.

Guests:

  • Art Cullen, editor and co-owner, Storm Lake Times Pilot
Talk of Iowa Water QualityEnvironmentBooks & ReadingStorm LakeJournalism & MediaimmigrationTysonAgribusinesstariffs
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
