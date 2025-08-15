© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Efforts to bring back prairie grass that once covered 85% of Iowa

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani GehrNeve Kelley
Published August 15, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Tallgrass prairies once covered about 85% of the land in Iowa; they formed the rich, dark soil that makes Iowa such a great place to grow.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, a conversation with prairie wildlife biologist Jim Pease and prairie expert and artist Mark Muller. We talk about what we can learn from the prairie and the animals and insects that live in it, and how reconstruction efforts have brought some Iowa prairies back to life.

Guests:

  • Jim Pease, wildlife biologist, emeritus professor of Natural Resource Ecology and Management, Iowa State University
  • Mark Muller, prairie expert, freelance artist and illustrator
Tags
Talk of Iowa PrairiesIowahabitat restoration
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is a 2025 summer intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at Oberlin College studying English, environmental studies and education. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
Related Content