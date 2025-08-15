Efforts to bring back prairie grass that once covered 85% of Iowa

Tallgrass prairies once covered about 85% of the land in Iowa; they formed the rich, dark soil that makes Iowa such a great place to grow.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, a conversation with prairie wildlife biologist Jim Pease and prairie expert and artist Mark Muller. We talk about what we can learn from the prairie and the animals and insects that live in it, and how reconstruction efforts have brought some Iowa prairies back to life.

Guests:

