A walk through a 'wild place' with Robin Wall Kimmerer

To Robin Wall Kimmerer, a "wild place" is one where the creatures and plants have their way, taking care of the land with a little help from conservationists.

Wall Kimmerer is a botanist, author and Indigenous woman. Her bestselling book Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants has sold more than 2 million copies around the world and influenced how many think about life on this planet. She believes that you can't really know an area until you know its birds, its plants and the people who love them.

On today's episode, we'll tour the Corriell Nature Preserve with Kimmerer. Then, Bur Oak Land Trust executive director Jason Taylor will talk about land trusts, easements and other tools of preservation, and Drake professor Thomas Rosburg will talk about doing a complete survey of plant species the at Corriell Nature Preserve.

Guests:

