A walk through a 'wild place' with Robin Wall Kimmerer

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani GehrNeve Kelley
Published July 18, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

To Robin Wall Kimmerer, a "wild place" is one where the creatures and plants have their way, taking care of the land with a little help from conservationists.

Wall Kimmerer is a botanist, author and Indigenous woman. Her bestselling book Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants has sold more than 2 million copies around the world and influenced how many think about life on this planet. She believes that you can't really know an area until you know its birds, its plants and the people who love them.

On today's episode, we'll tour the Corriell Nature Preserve with Kimmerer. Then, Bur Oak Land Trust executive director Jason Taylor will talk about land trusts, easements and other tools of preservation, and Drake professor Thomas Rosburg will talk about doing a complete survey of plant species the at Corriell Nature Preserve.

Guests:

  • Robin Wall Kimmerer, botanist, author, Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants
  • Jason Taylor, executive director, Bur Oak Land Trust
  • Thomas Rosburg, professor of biology, curator, Drake University Herbarium
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is a 2025 summer intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at Oberlin College studying English, environmental studies and education. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
