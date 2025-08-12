© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

The role of ag in the U.S. becoming a global superpower

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanNeve Kelley
Published August 12, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Peter Simons, author of Global Heartland: Cultivating the American Century on the Midwestern Farm, shares an in-depth look at the role farmers throughout the Midwest played in America’s rise to power post-WWII.

Then Adam Janke, Iowa State University wildlife extension specialist, joins the program. Janke's new series of articles shares low-cost, accessible tips for landowners and homeowners to sustain wildlife.

Guests:

  • Peter Simons, author, Global Heartland: Cultivating the American Century on the Midwestern Farm, environmental historian, Hamilton College
  • Adam Janke, wildlife extension specialist, Iowa State University
Talk of Iowa Books & ReadingFarmingWildlifeEnvironment
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is a 2025 summer intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at Oberlin College studying English, environmental studies and education. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
