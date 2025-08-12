The role of ag in the U.S. becoming a global superpower

Peter Simons, author of Global Heartland: Cultivating the American Century on the Midwestern Farm, shares an in-depth look at the role farmers throughout the Midwest played in America’s rise to power post-WWII.

Then Adam Janke, Iowa State University wildlife extension specialist, joins the program. Janke's new series of articles shares low-cost, accessible tips for landowners and homeowners to sustain wildlife.

Guests:

