© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Seed Savers Exchange celebrates 50 years of dedication to preserving biodiversity

By Charity Nebbe,
Katherine PerkinsCaitlin TroutmanNeve Kelley
Published August 1, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

The story begins with a handful of morning glory seeds that were carried across the Atlantic Ocean in 1884. Those seeds are a part of Diane Ott Whealy’s family legacy and they inspired the founding of Seed Savers Exchange. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, we celebrate the Seed Savers Exchange turning 50. Seed Savers has worked to preserve and steward culturally diverse and endangered crops for generations. We hear from co-founder Ott Whealy and executive director Mike Bollinger.

Then, we listen back to a conversation recorded in 2015 with Sean Sherman, The Sioux Chef. Sherman has dedicated his career to supporting and promoting Indigenous food systems and Native food sovereignty. Through his activism and advocacy, Sherman aims to celebrate the rich culinary heritage of Indigenous communities around the world.

Seed Savers is an underwriter of IPR.

Portions of this episode were originally produced on June 25, 2015.

Guests:

  • Mike Bollinger, executive director, Seed Savers Exchange
  • Diane Ott Whealy, co-founder, board member, Seed Savers Exchange
  • Sean Sherman, chef, founder, North American Traditional Indigenous Food Systems
Tags
Talk of Iowa EnvironmentLocal FoodsIowa
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Katherine Perkins
Katherine Perkins is IPR's Executive Producer of Talk Shows and Program Director for News & Talk. Since 2014, Perkins has managed the broadcast schedule and sound of the news and information service of Iowa Public Radio, as well as has directed the long-term planning and oversight for IPR's talk shows, Talk of Iowa and River to River. Perkins has a master's degree from Sangamon State University (now the University of Illinois – Springfield).
See stories by Katherine Perkins
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is a 2025 summer intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at Oberlin College studying English, environmental studies and education. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
Related Content