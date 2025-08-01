Seed Savers Exchange celebrates 50 years of dedication to preserving biodiversity

The story begins with a handful of morning glory seeds that were carried across the Atlantic Ocean in 1884. Those seeds are a part of Diane Ott Whealy’s family legacy and they inspired the founding of Seed Savers Exchange. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, we celebrate the Seed Savers Exchange turning 50. Seed Savers has worked to preserve and steward culturally diverse and endangered crops for generations. We hear from co-founder Ott Whealy and executive director Mike Bollinger.

Then, we listen back to a conversation recorded in 2015 with Sean Sherman, The Sioux Chef. Sherman has dedicated his career to supporting and promoting Indigenous food systems and Native food sovereignty. Through his activism and advocacy, Sherman aims to celebrate the rich culinary heritage of Indigenous communities around the world.

Seed Savers is an underwriter of IPR.

Portions of this episode were originally produced on June 25, 2015.

Guests:

