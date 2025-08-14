© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
A look into the butter cooler with the Iowa State Fair butter sculptor

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani GehrNeve Kelley
Published August 14, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
People stand in long lines just to get a glimpse of her and she is featured in thousands of photographs taken during the Iowa State Fair. The butter cow is an icon, and she is crafted each year by sculptor Sarah Pratt and her apprentices, her twin daughters Hannah and Grace.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, we talk with the Pratts about working together, making buttery artwork and taking the butter cow to Washington, D.C., where a replica of the famous butter cow will be on display at the Smithsonian American Art Museum from Aug. 22 to Sept. 7. This year at the Iowa State Fair, Pratt and her daughters have been working on sculpting an entire cast of animated characters.

Then, Ashley Kofoed decided to leave teaching and open a boozy bookstore in West Branch. Kofoed says The Black Rose is more than just a bookstore; it's a space for connection, creativity, comfort and community.

Guests:

  • Sarah Pratt, head sculptor at the Iowa State Fair since 2006
  • Hannah Pratt, senior in theater production, University of Northern Iowa
  • Grace Pratt, senior in studio art with an emphasis in sculpting, University of Northern Iowa
  • Ashley Kofoed, owner, The Black Rose, former educator
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is a 2025 summer intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at Oberlin College studying English, environmental studies and education. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
