A look into the butter cooler with the Iowa State Fair butter sculptor

People stand in long lines just to get a glimpse of her and she is featured in thousands of photographs taken during the Iowa State Fair. The butter cow is an icon, and she is crafted each year by sculptor Sarah Pratt and her apprentices, her twin daughters Hannah and Grace.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, we talk with the Pratts about working together, making buttery artwork and taking the butter cow to Washington, D.C., where a replica of the famous butter cow will be on display at the Smithsonian American Art Museum from Aug. 22 to Sept. 7. This year at the Iowa State Fair, Pratt and her daughters have been working on sculpting an entire cast of animated characters.

Then, Ashley Kofoed decided to leave teaching and open a boozy bookstore in West Branch. Kofoed says The Black Rose is more than just a bookstore; it's a space for connection, creativity, comfort and community.

Guests:

