Documentary shows how pie is baked into Iowa's cultural fabric

Author and baker Beth Howard moved into the American Gothic house 15 years ago, started a pie stand and became known to many as the “pie lady.” Now, she’s created a documentary that demonstrates how pie is baked into the cultural fabric of our state, called Pieowa: A Piece of America. Host Charity Nebbe speaks with Howard about her debut documentary about how pie brings Iowans together in a variety of ways.

Then, we hear from Siriaco Garcia, also known as Siricasso. The Huxley-based artist is hosting the second annual Middle of Nowhere Rural Art & Music Festival happening July 12. Over 80 artists and vendors are participating this year at an event that seeks to connect visitors with rural Iowa, and the artists of color who live here. Garcia received a 2025 Governor's Arts Award earlier this year for his contributions to the visual arts and community engagement through the creation of over 40 murals across central Iowa.

Guests:

