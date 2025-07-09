© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Documentary shows how pie is baked into Iowa's cultural fabric

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshNeve Kelley
Published July 9, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Author and baker Beth Howard moved into the American Gothic house 15 years ago, started a pie stand and became known to many as the “pie lady.” Now, she’s created a documentary that demonstrates how pie is baked into the cultural fabric of our state, called Pieowa: A Piece of America. Host Charity Nebbe speaks with Howard about her debut documentary about how pie brings Iowans together in a variety of ways.

Then, we hear from Siriaco Garcia, also known as Siricasso. The Huxley-based artist is hosting the second annual Middle of Nowhere Rural Art & Music Festival happening July 12. Over 80 artists and vendors are participating this year at an event that seeks to connect visitors with rural Iowa, and the artists of color who live here. Garcia received a 2025 Governor's Arts Award earlier this year for his contributions to the visual arts and community engagement through the creation of over 40 murals across central Iowa.

Guests:

  • Beth Howard, writer, director and producer, Pieowa: A Piece of America
  • Siriaco Garcia, owner and festival director, Middle of NOWhere Rural Art & Music Festival
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is a 2025 summer intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at Oberlin College studying English, environmental studies and education. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
