Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Des Moines-based quiltmaker stitches a deeper layer into his pieces

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshNeve Kelley
Published August 6, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

The first thing you might notice about the quilts created by Ben Millett is that they are beautiful and vibrant. When you look deeper, you can see meaning and message stitched into each work.

Millet shares how after he moved to Iowa to work in agriscience, quilt making became a passion and form of expression for him. His work is the first ever quilt-based solo exhibition at the Des Moines Arts Center on display now through Nov. 2. There are several upcoming events featuring Millett at the Des Moines Art Center, including a gallery talk with exhibit co-curator Laura Burkhalter on August 23.

Then, in the next installment of our Iowa Famous series, we talk with UNI professor Jim O’Loughlin about the life and work of poet and professor James Hearst. Hearst is considered the Robert Frost of the Midwest, and he spent most of his life around Cedar Falls. O'Loughlin has compiled Hearst's work into the James Hearst Digital Archive housed by the University of Northern Iowa.

Guests:

  • Ben Millett, artist and quilt maker, lives in Des Moines
  • Jim O'Laughlin, head of the Department of Languages & Literatures, coordinator of the James Hearst Digital Archive, University of Northern Iowa
Talk of Iowa ArtLGBTQpoetryUniversity of Northern Iowa
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is a 2025 summer intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at Oberlin College studying English, environmental studies and education. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
