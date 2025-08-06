Des Moines-based quiltmaker stitches a deeper layer into his pieces

The first thing you might notice about the quilts created by Ben Millett is that they are beautiful and vibrant. When you look deeper, you can see meaning and message stitched into each work.

Millet shares how after he moved to Iowa to work in agriscience, quilt making became a passion and form of expression for him. His work is the first ever quilt-based solo exhibition at the Des Moines Arts Center on display now through Nov. 2. There are several upcoming events featuring Millett at the Des Moines Art Center, including a gallery talk with exhibit co-curator Laura Burkhalter on August 23.

Then, in the next installment of our Iowa Famous series, we talk with UNI professor Jim O’Loughlin about the life and work of poet and professor James Hearst. Hearst is considered the Robert Frost of the Midwest, and he spent most of his life around Cedar Falls. O'Loughlin has compiled Hearst's work into the James Hearst Digital Archive housed by the University of Northern Iowa.

Guests:

