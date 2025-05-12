Looking for your next great read? Here are 5 new bookstores to visit around Iowa this summer

There's never been a better time to be a local bookworm. From cozy neighborhood nooks to sleek, modern spaces built for browsing, a wave of new independent bookstores has arrived to breathe fresh life into the state’s literary scene.

According to the Midwest Independent Booksellers Association, Iowa is home to more than 40 indie bookstores. You can find a map of them here.

Whether you're looking for your next great read, a community book club or just a quiet place to spend an afternoon, several new spots are ready to welcome you. Here's a look at some of the most exciting bookstores that have recently opened — or are getting ready to open — their doors across Iowa.

The Black Rose

Location: West Branch

Description: Women-owned, Black-owned, alcohol-friendly

Ashley Kofoed quit her teaching job to open the bookstore of her dreams with her husband, Adam. The Black Rose, a three-story "boozy bookstore" located in a former popular winery in West Branch, has planned its grand opening for June 13.

"The moment I stepped in the space, I could hear it, I could see it, and I could feel this bookstore just kind of waiting to come alive," Kofoed said.

The bookstore's name combines Kofoed's love for stories with rose imagery, like Beauty and the Beast and fantasy novels like A Court of Thorns and Roses, with a sense of defiance.

"'Black' has always been associated with rebellion," she said. "And I felt like ... as a teacher being told to take out certain books from your classroom, you can't have specific books available to students, a bookstore would be a form of rebellion."

The store offers plenty of space to mingle over a glass of wine or a craft cocktail and discuss books in book clubs or socially. There's a stage on the ground floor that might be used for readings in the future.

You can find The Black Rose in downtown West Branch.

Night Owl Books

Location: Humboldt

Description: Alcohol-friendly, board games

Couple Shay and Connor Fiddler opened their bookstore, Night Owl Books, last fall to help attract more people to their hometown of Humboldt.

"We love our town so much, and honestly, we wanted to help the revitalization of Main Street and make it a place where people want to stay and want to raise their families," Shay said.

In addition to new books of all types, the bookstore offers a selection of locally made alcoholic beverages, such as mead and craft brews. It also hosts board game nights, blossoming out of its owners' bond over playing Dungeons & Dragons.

"It just leans into the same aspect of reading, where you're using your imagination — your creativity — differently every time you step foot into what you're doing," Connor said.

Named after the couple's own tendencies to stay up late reading, Night Owl Books has become a "third space" for people to gather.

You can find Night Owl Books at 605 Sumner Ave. in Humboldt.

Nos Books

Location: Des Moines

Description: Multilingual, family-run

Lucia Cheng / Iowa Public Radio

Named after the Spanish word for "us,' Nos Books offers an opportunity to bridge the gap between cultures and generations.

The store opened a permanent location near Drake University this year.

"Bookstores have always been a safe space for people of any stripe, but I saw that there was a need for a little bit more representation, as far as intentional representation, as far as creating a space where you can go to find stories by and about people that look like you," said owner Luis Luján.

He said some people who are marginalized turn to books to find connection.

"I wanted to create a space where people that are outside that group can come in to find stories that will create a bridge between a group that you thought was very different from you," he said. "Where you can maybe realize that there's a lot more commonality as far as values and lived experiences."

You can find Nos at 1163 24th St. in Des Moines.

Now Now Bookshop

Location: Des Moines

Description: Hidden, coffee table reads

Now Now Design Studio, located in Des Moines, has recently added a small bookstore inside to make their studio more accessible and approachable.

You can find it on 1201 Keosauqua Way, #104, Des Moines.

Shelf Love

Location: Des Moines

Description: Woman-owned, romance

This bookstore is part of the growing trend of romance bookstores around the country. It appears at pop-up events around town and is on the hunt for a physical space in Des Moines. It's optimistically eyeing a July opening date, so stay tuned!