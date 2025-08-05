© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

How peregrine falcons bounced back after near extinction

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshNeve Kelley
Published August 5, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Once considered nonexistent in Iowa, peregrine falcons have had a comeback since the species was reintroduced in 1989.

Between the years of 1956 and 1989 there were no peregrine falcons seen in the wild in Iowa. Reintroduction began in 1989 and in 2024, the 17 nests monitored in the state produced a total of 36 young falcons.

On this episode, we discuss this activity with Amy Reis of the Raptor Resource Project and Bob Freeman, a power plant employee who is a good friend to falcons.

Then, we talk with Steve Dinsmore, professor and chair of the Department of Natural Resource Ecology and Management at Iowa State University about the Bird Banding Lab, a research arm of the U.S. Geological Survey and a proposal to cut this program in the 2026 federal budget.

Guests:

  • Amy Reis, naturalist, Raptor Resource Project
  • Bob Freeman, instrumentation and control technician, Muscatine Power and Water
  • Steve Dinsmore, professor and chair, Department of Natural Resource Ecology and Management, Iowa State University
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is a 2025 summer intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at Oberlin College studying English, environmental studies and education. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
