How peregrine falcons bounced back after near extinction

Between the years of 1956 and 1989 there were no peregrine falcons seen in the wild in Iowa. Reintroduction began in 1989 and in 2024, the 17 nests monitored in the state produced a total of 36 young falcons.

On this episode, we discuss this activity with Amy Reis of the Raptor Resource Project and Bob Freeman, a power plant employee who is a good friend to falcons.

Then, we talk with Steve Dinsmore, professor and chair of the Department of Natural Resource Ecology and Management at Iowa State University about the Bird Banding Lab, a research arm of the U.S. Geological Survey and a proposal to cut this program in the 2026 federal budget.

Guests:

