Iowa native explores the interplay between education and mental health in new memoir

Fresh out of college, Nicole Terrizzi took a crash course in teaching through Teach For America and took on a very challenging second grade classroom in Kansas City. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, we talk with Terrizzi, who's written about her experiences in Learning in Free Fall: A Testimony of Mental Health, Poverty and Race in American Education.

Her book focuses on the crisis in America's education system. Every day school children feel the impacts of increasing budget cuts, teacher shortages and threats to the accessibility of a quality education. Terrizzi shares her path to teaching from growing up in rural Iowa, and asks what happens when those leading our classrooms are in crisis themselves?

Guest:

