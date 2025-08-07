© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Iowa native explores the interplay between education and mental health in new memoir

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani GehrNeve Kelley
Published August 7, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Fresh out of college, Nicole Terrizzi took a crash course in teaching through Teach For America and took on a very challenging second grade classroom in Kansas City. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, we talk with Terrizzi, who's written about her experiences in Learning in Free Fall: A Testimony of Mental Health, Poverty and Race in American Education.

Her book focuses on the crisis in America's education system. Every day school children feel the impacts of increasing budget cuts, teacher shortages and threats to the accessibility of a quality education. Terrizzi shares her path to teaching from growing up in rural Iowa, and asks what happens when those leading our classrooms are in crisis themselves?

Guest:

  • Nicole Terrizzi, author, Learning in the Free Fall: A Testimony of Mental Health, Poverty and Race in America, former teacher
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is a 2025 summer intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at Oberlin College studying English, environmental studies and education. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
