Waterloo museum corrects years of poor Black history representation

The Grout has been serving the community since 1956 but realized in 2020 it had not been adequately representing all of Waterloo. The Black Stories Collective Project aimed to correct that with a permanent exhibit that features the history of Black Iowans in Waterloo from the Great Migration to the Black Lives Matter protests of 2020.

In this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe visits the Grout Museum, where president of the Waterloo chapter of the NAACP LaTanya Graves and Grout exhibit curator Jenny Bowser walk her through the exhibit. Also, she speaks with Chaveevah Ferguson, the artist behind the mural that ties the exhibit together.

This show was originally produced March 30, 2023.

Guests:

