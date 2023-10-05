Looking back on the 100th anniversary of ISU athlete Jack Trice's death
October 6, 2023 marks the 100th anniversary of the death of Iowa State University's first African-American athlete Jack Trice.
Trice died as a result of injuries sustained from his second college varsity football game played against the University of Minnesota in 1923.
His legacy includes a decades-long community effort to honor him, with Cyclone Stadium renamed as Jack Trice Stadium in 1997.
On this episode of Talk of Iowa, we listen back to a conversation host Charity Nebbe had with Jonathan Gelber, author of The Idealist: Jack Trice and the Battle for a Forgotten Football Legacy.
Later in the program, Nebbe talks with ISU alum George Trice about his cousin Jack's life cut short and how it has influenced him.
Guests:
- Dr. Jonathan Gelber, orthopedic surgeon and author
- George Trice, relative of Jack Trice
The conversation with Jonathan Gelber was originally produced 12-19-22.