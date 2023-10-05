© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Looking back on the 100th anniversary of ISU athlete Jack Trice's death

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle GehrSamantha McIntosh
Published October 5, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

October 6, 2023 marks the 100th anniversary of the death of Iowa State University's first African-American athlete Jack Trice.

Trice died as a result of injuries sustained from his second college varsity football game played against the University of Minnesota in 1923.

His legacy includes a decades-long community effort to honor him, with Cyclone Stadium renamed as Jack Trice Stadium in 1997.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, we listen back to a conversation host Charity Nebbe had with Jonathan Gelber, author of The Idealist: Jack Trice and the Battle for a Forgotten Football Legacy.

Later in the program, Nebbe talks with ISU alum George Trice about his cousin Jack's life cut short and how it has influenced him.

Guests:

  • Dr. Jonathan Gelber, orthopedic surgeon and author
  • George Trice, relative of Jack Trice

The conversation with Jonathan Gelber was originally produced 12-19-22.

Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor's degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
