Looking back on the 100th anniversary of ISU athlete Jack Trice's death

Trice died as a result of injuries sustained from his second college varsity football game played against the University of Minnesota in 1923.

His legacy includes a decades-long community effort to honor him, with Cyclone Stadium renamed as Jack Trice Stadium in 1997.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, we listen back to a conversation host Charity Nebbe had with Jonathan Gelber, author of The Idealist: Jack Trice and the Battle for a Forgotten Football Legacy.

Later in the program, Nebbe talks with ISU alum George Trice about his cousin Jack's life cut short and how it has influenced him.

Dr. Jonathan Gelber, orthopedic surgeon and author

orthopedic surgeon and author George Trice, relative of Jack Trice

The conversation with Jonathan Gelber was originally produced 12-19-22.