© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

The story of the first child to integrate a public school in the U.S.

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle Gehr
Published November 7, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Susie Clark: The Bravest Girl You've Ever Seen tells the story of the 13-year-old girl and her family who desegregated Iowa schools nearly a century before Brown v. The Board of Education.

The story of desegregating Iowa schools often centers on Alexander Clark, but a new children's book pulls focus to his daughter, Susan Clark, who at 13 years old was the first Black student to integrate a public school in the United States.

On this Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with author Joshalyn “Rocki” Hickey-Johnson and illustrator Hayle Calvin about the book.

Before that, Nebbe speaks with Keith Porter, president and CEO of the Stanley Center for Peace and Security, as well as Krista Regennitter who leads their global education programming. The Center, founded in Muscatine in 1956, published and presented the Susie Clark book and works globally to mitigate climate change and prevent mass violence and atrocities.

To purchase the book or read a free ebook version, visit stanleycenter.org/iowa-community/susie-clark-book/.

Guests:

  • Keith Porter, president and CEO, Stanley Center for Peace and Security
  • Krista Regennitter, program officer of global education programming, Stanley Center for Peace and Security
  • Joshalyn “Rocki” Hickey-Johnson, co-host of North End Update, author of Susie Clark: The Bravest Girl You’ve Ever Seen
  • Hayle Calvin, artist, and illustrator of Susie Clark
Tags
Talk of Iowa Books & ReadingRacial JusticeEnvironment
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Related Content