The story of the first child to integrate a public school in the U.S.

The story of desegregating Iowa schools often centers on Alexander Clark, but a new children's book pulls focus to his daughter, Susan Clark, who at 13 years old was the first Black student to integrate a public school in the United States.

On this Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with author Joshalyn “Rocki” Hickey-Johnson and illustrator Hayle Calvin about the book.

Before that, Nebbe speaks with Keith Porter, president and CEO of the Stanley Center for Peace and Security, as well as Krista Regennitter who leads their global education programming. The Center, founded in Muscatine in 1956, published and presented the Susie Clark book and works globally to mitigate climate change and prevent mass violence and atrocities.

To purchase the book or read a free ebook version, visit stanleycenter.org/iowa-community/susie-clark-book/.

Guests:

