Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Land once purchased for a nuclear power plant is now 6,000 acres of restored prairie

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntosh
Published May 2, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Less than 0.1% of Iowa's tallgrass prairie remains today, which once covered 85% of the state's land prior to European-American settlement.

This complex ecosystem is about much more than tall grasses, as discussed in this episode of Talk of Iowa recorded in front of an audience on Earth Day, April 22 at the Neal Smith National Wildlife Refuge in Prairie City.

Host Charity Nebbe talks with wildlife biologists Jim Pease, Pauline Drobney, and Pete Eyheralde about what led to the establishment of the refuge and its bison herd and its purpose of restoring and reconstructing native ecosystems.

Guests:

  • Jim Pease, associate professor emeritus, Iowa State University
  • Pauline Drobney, retired prairie and savanna biologist, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service
  • Pete Eyheralde, associate professor of biology, William Penn University
Talk of Iowa PrairiesWildlifeCentral IowaBiology
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
