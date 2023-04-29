© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Does your yard have you stumped? Experts give Arbor Day tree suggestions

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntosh
Published April 29, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

There are several factors to consider when choosing a tree.

In celebration of Arbor Day, Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with horticulture experts Jeff Iles and Cindy Haynes about their favorite trees to plant, and the qualities to keep in mind when choosing a tree for your yard.

The experts also weigh in on listeners' tree and springtime planting questions.

Guests:

  • Jeff Iles, professor and chair, Iowa State University Department of Horticulture
  • Cindy Haynes, professor and consumer horticulture specialist, CELT Faculty Fellow, Iowa State University
Talk of Iowa TreesHorticultureHort DayIowa State University
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
