Does your yard have you stumped? Experts give Arbor Day tree suggestions
There are several factors to consider when choosing a tree.
In celebration of Arbor Day, Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with horticulture experts Jeff Iles and Cindy Haynes about their favorite trees to plant, and the qualities to keep in mind when choosing a tree for your yard.
The experts also weigh in on listeners' tree and springtime planting questions.
Guests:
- Jeff Iles, professor and chair, Iowa State University Department of Horticulture
- Cindy Haynes, professor and consumer horticulture specialist, CELT Faculty Fellow, Iowa State University