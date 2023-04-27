For 35 years, an elite music school attempted to bury abuse of a student

World-renowned violinist Lara St. John spent decades trying to hold Philadelphia's Curtis Institute of Music accountable for the sexual abuse she faced as a student. After 35 years, an investigation found her accusation credible.

St. John will visit Iowa State this weekend for a guest performance and to tell her story at the 2023 Symphony of Diversity. On this Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with St. John and the Iowa State Symphonic Orchestra conductor and creator of the Symphony of Diversity event Jonathan Govias.

Later, Nebbe speaks with Jeff Fleming, who is retiring from his role as the director of the Des Moines Art Center. He has been with the center since 1999.

Guests:

