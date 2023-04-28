Trans teen in Iowa says he's faced little discrimination. Recent laws could change that for other trans youth.

Jared Moninger began to question his gender identity at a young age. It wasn't until he found out his middle school choir was separated by gender that he decided to tell his mother, Sara Moninger. He was met with acceptance.

He began receiving gender-affirming care soon after and — at 18 years old — Sara Moninger says he's thriving. As bills passed at the Statehouse target care of trans youth, Sara and Jared share their story with Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe.

Guests:

