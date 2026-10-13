A conversation with Democratic 2nd District candidate Lindsay James

What would a world without cows look like?

On this episode, we talk with journalists and filmmakers Michelle Michael and Brandon Whitworth. They spent five years and more than 40 locations for their documentary, World Without Cows. The film explores the complex relationship between food and sustainability through the perspective of farmers, scientists and environmental experts. It's screening in Cedar Rapids and Iowa City Oct. 14.

Then, as early voting starts this week for the November midterm election we continue our candidate interviews with Lindsay James, the Democratic candidate for Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District. James is facing Republican candidate Joe Mitchell in the general election.

Guests:

