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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

A conversation with Democratic 2nd District candidate Lindsay James

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntoshNeve Kelley
Published October 13, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

What would a world without cows look like?

On this episode, we talk with journalists and filmmakers Michelle Michael and Brandon Whitworth. They spent five years and more than 40 locations for their documentary, World Without Cows. The film explores the complex relationship between food and sustainability through the perspective of farmers, scientists and environmental experts. It's screening in Cedar Rapids and Iowa City Oct. 14.

Then, as early voting starts this week for the November midterm election we continue our candidate interviews with Lindsay James, the Democratic candidate for Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District. James is facing Republican candidate Joe Mitchell in the general election.

Guests:

  • Michelle Michael, director, World Without Cows
  • Brandon Whitworth, director, World Without Cows
  • Lindsay James, Congressional candidate and state representative, Dubuque
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River to River 2026 Election
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
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