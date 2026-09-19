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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Chinese writer-director shares perspectives on Iowa City campus life

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntoshNeve Kelley
Published September 19, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Data centers are driving up Iowa's power demand. On this Newsbuzz episode, whether to build more wind and solar or invest in new gas and coal plants.

First, we talk with Jason Clayworth of Axios Des Moines about how Iowa's new 2% property tax growth cap is forcing cities to weigh cuts to police and fire budgets, and Iowa's state climatologist Justin Glisan joins us with an update on September's record precipitation.

We talk with higher education reporter Vanessa Miller about a new $5 million investment to speed up cancer treatments, and Emma Stapleton Thornell shares how this year's Iowa Climate Statement describes a "fork in the road" when it comes to electricity generation. We also hear from Hong Kong filmmaker and playwright Jun Li who is a resident of this year's International Writing Program. Then, IPR’s Lucius Pham grooves us into the weekend.

Guests:

  • Jason Clayworth, reporter, Axios Des Moines
  • Justin Glisan, state climatologist
  • Vanessa Miller, higher education reporter, The Gazette
  • Emma Stapleton Thornell, former research assistant professor, University of Iowa
  • Jun Li, writer and director, resident, International Writing Program
  • Lucius Pham, host, IPR Studio One
Tags
River to River EnergyWeatherCancerclimate changeInternational Writers
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
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