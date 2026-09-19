Chinese writer-director shares perspectives on Iowa City campus life

Data centers are driving up Iowa's power demand. On this Newsbuzz episode, whether to build more wind and solar or invest in new gas and coal plants.

First, we talk with Jason Clayworth of Axios Des Moines about how Iowa's new 2% property tax growth cap is forcing cities to weigh cuts to police and fire budgets, and Iowa's state climatologist Justin Glisan joins us with an update on September's record precipitation.

We talk with higher education reporter Vanessa Miller about a new $5 million investment to speed up cancer treatments, and Emma Stapleton Thornell shares how this year's Iowa Climate Statement describes a "fork in the road" when it comes to electricity generation. We also hear from Hong Kong filmmaker and playwright Jun Li who is a resident of this year's International Writing Program. Then, IPR’s Lucius Pham grooves us into the weekend.

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