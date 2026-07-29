Bill aims to protect kids online but raises privacy concerns

A bipartisan bill is meant to protect kids online, but privacy experts are worried it could do more harm than good.

First, we talk with Megan Graham of the University of Iowa College of Law on why the KIDS Act has raised some alarms. We also talk with Iowa State psychologist Doug Gentile about what's at risk when young people use social media.

Then, we learn about Iowa State University's new game design major with its director, Alenka Poplin. She shares how games can help us better understand the world around us.

Guests:

