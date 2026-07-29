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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Bill aims to protect kids online but raises privacy concerns

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani GehrNeve Kelley
Published July 29, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

A bipartisan bill is meant to protect kids online, but privacy experts are worried it could do more harm than good.

First, we talk with Megan Graham of the University of Iowa College of Law on why the KIDS Act has raised some alarms. We also talk with Iowa State psychologist Doug Gentile about what's at risk when young people use social media.

Then, we learn about Iowa State University's new game design major with its director, Alenka Poplin. She shares how games can help us better understand the world around us.

Guests:

  • Megan Graham, clinical associate professor, director of the Technology Law Clinic, University of Iowa College of Law
  • Doug Gentile, distinguished professor of psychology, Iowa State University
  • Alenka Poplin, associate professor of geographic information science, Iowa State University, creator of the Geogames Lab and Symposium
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River to River Technologysocial mediaVideo games
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
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