The Des Moines Gay Men's Chorus celebrates 25 years

This year the Des Moines Gay Men’s Chorus turns 25.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, we hear from artistic director Chase Shoemaker and associate artistic director Ben Hagen. They look back at the group's history and talk about the powerful community it has created. Their 25th Anniversary performances, The Silver Party , will be at 7:30 p.m. June 26 & 27 at the Sheslow Auditorium at Drake University in Des Moines.

Then we hear from Kitty Sheehan, founder of The Healing Obituary. An obituary is a way to preserve someone’s legacy. However, funeral homes are turning to AI to save time and cost. Sheehan teaches how to write obituaries and makes the case for why they should be done by humans.

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