Tariffs increase Iowa's average household cost by $600

Tariffs are squeezing Midwest households. On this episode, we talk about what that means for your grocery bill and Iowa's economy.

First, we hear from Frank Manzo of the Midwest Economic Policy Institute on the impact of tariffs on Midwest household costs, manufacturing jobs, and the GDP. Then, Ben Murrey of the Common Sense Institute offers his read on our economic outlook. He shares his insight on recent jobs and inflation, and manufacturing’s outsized contributions in Iowa. We also talk with Kyle McMahon of Tractor Zoom, who turned used-tractor pricing into a business.

Guests:

