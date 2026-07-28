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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Tariffs increase Iowa's average household cost by $600

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani GehrNeve Kelley
Published July 28, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Tariffs are squeezing Midwest households. On this episode, we talk about what that means for your grocery bill and Iowa's economy.

First, we hear from Frank Manzo of the Midwest Economic Policy Institute on the impact of tariffs on Midwest household costs, manufacturing jobs, and the GDP. Then, Ben Murrey of the Common Sense Institute offers his read on our economic outlook. He shares his insight on recent jobs and inflation, and manufacturing’s outsized contributions in Iowa. We also talk with Kyle McMahon of Tractor Zoom, who turned used-tractor pricing into a business.

Guests:

  • Frank Manzo, economist, Midwest Economic Policy Institute
  • Ben Murrey, director of policy and research, Common Sense Institute
  • Kyle McMahon, founder and CEO, Tractor Zoom
Tags
River to River tariffsMidwestmanufacturingEconomyFarming
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
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