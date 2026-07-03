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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

There may be a source of clean energy under Iowa's surface

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanDani GehrNeve Kelley
Published July 3, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Iowa's farmland sits on more than soil — deep underground may be the makings of a clean energy economy.

On this episode of River to River, we go beneath Iowa's surface to talk about a billion-year-old rock formation where geologic hydrogen is hiding. We talk with Ryan Clark, associate state geologist at the Iowa Geological Survey and Betsy Swanner, an Iowa State University professor of Earth, atmosphere and climate to find out what it would take to actually build a hydrogen economy in Iowa.

Then, Iowa State University agronomist Jianming Yu shares what artificial intelligence and citizen science reveal about how plants adapt to their environments.

Guests:

  • Ryan Clark, associate state geologist, Iowa Geological Survey
  • Betsy Swanner, professor of Earth, atmosphere and climate, Iowa State University
  • Jianming Yu, agronomy professor, pioneer distinguished chair in maize breeding, director of Raymond F. Baker Center for Plant Breeding, Iowa State University
Tags
River to River EnvironmentWaterEconomy
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
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