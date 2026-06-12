Iowa parents are leading a push against technology in the classroom

Parents are pushing back against screens in the classroom and in Iowa, the law is now on their side.

On this episode of River to River, we talk with an Iowa City parent, a pediatrician, and a coordinator with the University of Northern Iowa's TEACH Studio. We discuss how much screen time belongs in a classroom and what it's doing to developing minds. Then, Iowa ranks 44th in the nation for physicians per capita. We talk with chief medical officer Dr. Joel Ryon of Great River Health to hear what's being done about it.

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