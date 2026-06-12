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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Iowa parents are leading a push against technology in the classroom

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani GehrNeve Kelley
Published June 12, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Parents are pushing back against screens in the classroom and in Iowa, the law is now on their side.

On this episode of River to River, we talk with an Iowa City parent, a pediatrician, and a coordinator with the University of Northern Iowa's TEACH Studio. We discuss how much screen time belongs in a classroom and what it's doing to developing minds. Then, Iowa ranks 44th in the nation for physicians per capita. We talk with chief medical officer Dr. Joel Ryon of Great River Health to hear what's being done about it.

Guests:

  • Katie Nedwick, TEACH studio coordinator, University of Northern Iowa
  • Emily Hooley, Iowa City parent, former teacher
  • Dr. Padget Skogman, Cedar Rapids-based traveling pediatrician, physician ambassador
  • Dr. Joel Ryon, board chair of the Iowa Medical Society, chief medical officer at Great River Health
Tags
River to River Technologypublic schoolsHealthcare
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley was a 2025 summer intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at Oberlin College studying English, environmental studies and education. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
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