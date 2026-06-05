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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Muscatine mass shooting raises questions about firearms and domestic violence

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntoshNeve Kelley
Published June 5, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

On June 1, 52-year-old Ryan Willis McFarland of Muscatine allegedly fatally shot six family members before taking his own life.

On this episode we get analysis on the tragedy and the community's response from Quad City Times reporter Tom Loewy.

Lindsay Pingel of the Iowa Coalition Against Domestic Violence also joins to discuss how this incident reflects the state's landscape around domestic violence and gun laws.

Later in the episode, Kerri Johannsen of the Iowa Environmental Council joins to clear the air on nitrates as Central Iowa Water Works is asking customers for the second year in a row to reduce water use because of high nitrate levels and water demand.

This episode includes discussion of gun violence and suicide. If you are in need of support, call or text 988 to be connected with the Suicide & Crisis Helpline, or Text “NAMI” to 741741 for 24/7, confidential, free crisis counseling.

Iowa Environmental Council is a sponsor of IPR.

Guests:

  • Tom Loewy, columnist and investigative reporter, Quad City Times
  • Lindsay Pingel, chief communications officer, Iowa Coalition Against Domestic Violence
  • Kerri Johannsen, senior director of policy and programs, Iowa Environmental Council
Tags
River to River domestic violenceGuns in IowamurderCentral Iowa Water WorksNitrate
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley was a 2025 summer intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at Oberlin College studying English, environmental studies and education. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
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