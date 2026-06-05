Muscatine mass shooting raises questions about firearms and domestic violence

On June 1, 52-year-old Ryan Willis McFarland of Muscatine allegedly fatally shot six family members before taking his own life.

On this episode we get analysis on the tragedy and the community's response from Quad City Times reporter Tom Loewy.

Lindsay Pingel of the Iowa Coalition Against Domestic Violence also joins to discuss how this incident reflects the state's landscape around domestic violence and gun laws.

Later in the episode, Kerri Johannsen of the Iowa Environmental Council joins to clear the air on nitrates as Central Iowa Water Works is asking customers for the second year in a row to reduce water use because of high nitrate levels and water demand.

This episode includes discussion of gun violence and suicide. If you are in need of support, call or text 988 to be connected with the Suicide & Crisis Helpline, or Text “NAMI” to 741741 for 24/7, confidential, free crisis counseling.

Iowa Environmental Council is a sponsor of IPR.

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