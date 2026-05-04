Central Iowa Water Works asks residents to limit water use ahead of summer

Central Iowa Water Works (CIWW) leaders are calling on central Iowans to voluntarily limit their water usage as summer approaches, as the area's raw drinking water sources has experienced unusually high levels of nitrate this year.

At a news conference at the Maffitt Reservoir near Des Moines on Monday, leaders from CIWW, Des Moines Water Works and West Des Moines Water Works said data indicates that the area will face another lawn watering ban this summer unless residents take measures to conserve drinking water, particularly by reducing their use of irrigation systems.

"I want to be clear, we are not yet implementing the water use plan, though those steps will be likely if current conditions persist. We are here today to ask the public to use water wisely," said Tami Madsen, CIWW executive director.

CIWW issued a lawn watering ban in June last year after high levels of nitrate in the Raccoon and Des Moines rivers threatened the drinking water supply. The ban was lifted in late July.

Officials said this year is shaping up to be more challenging, as the drinking water utility has had to run its nitrate removal system most of the year, which is unusual, and as emergency supply sources like the Maffitt Reservoir are lower than usual due to the excessive levels of nitrate in the water supply.

The utility draws water from the reservoir to mix with water from the Raccoon and Des Moines rivers when nitrate levels in those sources exceeds drinking water standards.

"Typically, we see nitrate concentrations elevated in late April through late July. That's typically what we call nitrate season. But we've had an unusual year this year, in that nitrate concentrations have been elevated really since January. We have been fighting high nitrates all winter long," said Amy Kahler, the CEO of Des Moines Water Works.

CIWW serves roughly 600,000 people in the Des Moines metro area. Officials previously said running the nitrate removal system can cost upwards of $16,000 per day.

Last week, the state lawmakers directed $25 million to CIWW to upgrade its nitrate removal facilities. CIWW said it could double its nitrate removal capacity within three years with the funding.

Officials told reporters on Monday that residents should be conscious of taking long showers, running appliances like washing machines and dishwashers and using their irrigation systems.

"This is typically the time of year where we see irrigation systems come online and start up, and this is a good time for you to delay your irrigation system," said Christina Murphy, the general manager West Des Moines Water Works. "The reality is, in April, we had the fourth wettest April on record here in the metro. So we've had adequate rainfall to make those lawns green and healthy, and so we don't need irrigation at this time."