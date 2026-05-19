If you are near a crime, should law enforcement be able to access your data?
Geofence warrants allow police to draw a virtual fence around a crime scene and demand that tech companies hand over data on every phone inside it. A case at the U.S. Supreme Court asks whether this kind of warrant is legal, and on this episode, University of Iowa Technology Law Clinic director Megan Graham walks us through the case.
Also, fellow Iowa law professor and Indian Law expert Bethany Berger talks about how an 1884 case regarding the citizenship of a Native American man is being incorrectly cited in the Trump Administration's birthright citizenship case. Then, Cornell College's Megan Goldberg walks us through the 1st Congressional District primary races.
Guests:
- Bethany Berger, Allan D. Vestal Chair in Law, University of Iowa College of Law
- Megan Graham, Clinical associate professor, director of the Technology Law Clinic, University of Iowa College of Law
- Megan Goldberg, associate professor of political science, Cornell College