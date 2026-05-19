© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

If you are near a crime, should law enforcement be able to access your data?

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani Gehr
Published May 19, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Geofence warrants allow police to draw a virtual fence around a crime scene and demand that tech companies hand over data on every phone inside it. A case at the U.S. Supreme Court asks whether this kind of warrant is legal, and on this episode, University of Iowa Technology Law Clinic director Megan Graham walks us through the case.

Also, fellow Iowa law professor and Indian Law expert Bethany Berger talks about how an 1884 case regarding the citizenship of a Native American man is being incorrectly cited in the Trump Administration's birthright citizenship case. Then, Cornell College's Megan Goldberg walks us through the 1st Congressional District primary races.

Guests:

  • Bethany Berger, Allan D. Vestal Chair in Law, University of Iowa College of Law
  • Megan Graham, Clinical associate professor, director of the Technology Law Clinic, University of Iowa College of Law
  • Megan Goldberg, associate professor of political science, Cornell College
Tags
River to River Politics DayU.S. Supreme CourtTechnologyPolice and Law Enforcement
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
More Stories Like This