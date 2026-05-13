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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Lifestyle changes could stave off dementia

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published May 13, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

How do lifestyle choices protect our brains from dementia?

The Alzheimer's Association has released a new report on brain health, and the findings are eye-opening. Nine in 10 Americans said brain health matters deeply to them — but only 9% said they know enough about how to protect their brains. Heather Snyder of the Alzheimer’s Association and dementia care specialist Dr. Yogesh Shah of the Broadlawns Memory Clinic in Des Moines discuss the findings of the report and ways to fill this knowledge gap.

Guests:

  • Heather Snyder, senior vice president, Medical & Scientific Relations, at the Alzheimer's Association
  • Dr. Yogesh Shah, dementia care specialist and medical director, Broadlawns Memory Clinic
Tags
River to River AlzheimersHealth care
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
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