Lifestyle changes could stave off dementia

How do lifestyle choices protect our brains from dementia?

The Alzheimer's Association has released a new report on brain health, and the findings are eye-opening. Nine in 10 Americans said brain health matters deeply to them — but only 9% said they know enough about how to protect their brains. Heather Snyder of the Alzheimer’s Association and dementia care specialist Dr. Yogesh Shah of the Broadlawns Memory Clinic in Des Moines discuss the findings of the report and ways to fill this knowledge gap.

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