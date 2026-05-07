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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Democratic Senate candidates face off on immigration, electability

By John Wanamaker,
Dani GehrZoe Bentler
Published May 7, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Iowa lawmakers ended the 2026 Legislative session with a marathon weekend session to finalize a property tax deal. Now, our attention turns to the Midterm elections.

On this Politics Day, political scientists Donna Hoffman of the University of Northern Iowa and Jonathan Hassid of Iowa State University dissect the debate between Democrat Senate hopefuls Zach Wahls and Josh Turek.

Also, Vice President J.D. Vance visited Iowa to stump for U.S. Rep. Zach Nunn. Iowa also turned over voter registration data to the Trump administration, raising new questions about election oversight and public trust.

Guests:

  • Donna Hoffman, Chuck and Barbara Grassley Professor of Political Science, University of Northern Iowa
  • Jonathan Hassid, associate professor of political science, Iowa State University
Tags
River to River Politics DayPresident Trump2026 Legislative SessionLocal Government
John Wanamaker
John Wanamaker is IPR's<i> All Things Considered</i> host. He holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Since 2023, Wanamaker has educated, informed, and helped IPR's listening audience through their afternoon and early evenings with news from IPR's reporters, weather updates, and sharing other noteworthy information.
See stories by John Wanamaker
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Zoe Bentler
Zoe Bentler is a 2025 fall intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and sport, media and culture with a minor in dance. She is originally from Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Her favorite things include keeping up with the current fashion world and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeye sports teams.
See stories by Zoe Bentler
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