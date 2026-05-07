Democratic Senate candidates face off on immigration, electability

Iowa lawmakers ended the 2026 Legislative session with a marathon weekend session to finalize a property tax deal. Now, our attention turns to the Midterm elections.

On this Politics Day, political scientists Donna Hoffman of the University of Northern Iowa and Jonathan Hassid of Iowa State University dissect the debate between Democrat Senate hopefuls Zach Wahls and Josh Turek.

Also, Vice President J.D. Vance visited Iowa to stump for U.S. Rep. Zach Nunn. Iowa also turned over voter registration data to the Trump administration, raising new questions about election oversight and public trust.

Guests:

