The 2026 legislative session has ended. Here's how it will affect Iowans

The 2026 legislative session is over after a long, drawn-out race to the end. So which bills made it across the line and which ones didn't make the cut?

On this episode of River to River, we’ll look back on the session with some seasoned statehouse reporters who put in overtime at the Capitol. There was a late compromise on property taxes; we’ll pull apart what landed in the deal in the end. Republicans pushed through limits on abortion medications, but not eminent domain. The state is putting more money into funding water quality. And we’ll look at the results for Gov. Kim Reynolds in her last session.

Guests:

