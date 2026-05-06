© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

The 2026 legislative session has ended. Here's how it will affect Iowans

By Grant Gerlock,
Caitlin Troutman
Published May 6, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

The 2026 legislative session is over after a long, drawn-out race to the end. So which bills made it across the line and which ones didn't make the cut?

On this episode of River to River, we’ll look back on the session with some seasoned statehouse reporters who put in overtime at the Capitol. There was a late compromise on property taxes; we’ll pull apart what landed in the deal in the end. Republicans pushed through limits on abortion medications, but not eminent domain. The state is putting more money into funding water quality. And we’ll look at the results for Gov. Kim Reynolds in her last session.

Guests:

  • Isabella Luu, central Iowa reporter, Iowa Public Radio
  • Robin Opsahl, reporter, Iowa Capital Dispatch
  • Erin Murphy, Des Moines Bureau Chief, The Gazette
  • Katarina Sostaric, statehouse reporter, Iowa Public Radio
Tags
River to River 2026 Legislative SessionKim Reynolds
Grant Gerlock
Grant Gerlock is IPR's Assistant News Director, with expertise in reporting on education policy, the Iowa Legislature, water quality, and news in Central Iowa, all with an eye to helping Iowans better understand their communities and the state. He's covered education policy from the state to local level, environmental concerns and local policy implementations across the Des Moines and surrounding area, among many more stories, for IPR, NPR and other media organizations. Gerlock is a graduate of Miami University (Ohio).
See stories by Grant Gerlock
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
More Stories Like This