Iowa campaigns heat up ahead of June primaries

The Iran war is at a tipping point and Iowa campaigns are entering a critical stretch ahead of the June 2 primary. On this Politics Day episode, political scientists Sara Mitchell of the University of Iowa and Peter Hanson Grinnell College break down the latest developments in the war in the Middle East, including tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, ceasefire deadlines and ripple effects on inflation and the global economy.

Back in Iowa, statewide races are heating up as campaign spending ramps up in both the Senate and governor’s races. Vice President JD Vance is heading to Iowa to campaign with Zach Nunn and a new independent has entered the IA-1 race. Plus, why some Republican senators are quietly watching the Supreme Court.

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