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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Iowa campaigns heat up ahead of June primaries

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanZoe Bentler
Published April 23, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

The Iran war is at a tipping point and Iowa campaigns are entering a critical stretch ahead of the June 2 primary. On this Politics Day episode, political scientists Sara Mitchell of the University of Iowa and Peter Hanson Grinnell College break down the latest developments in the war in the Middle East, including tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, ceasefire deadlines and ripple effects on inflation and the global economy.

Back in Iowa, statewide races are heating up as campaign spending ramps up in both the Senate and governor’s races. Vice President JD Vance is heading to Iowa to campaign with Zach Nunn and a new independent has entered the IA-1 race. Plus, why some Republican senators are quietly watching the Supreme Court.

Guests:

  • Peter Hanson, associate professor of political science, Grinnell College, director, Grinnell College National Poll
  • Sara Mitchell, professor and collegiate fellow, University of Iowa
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River to River Politics DayIowa PoliticsU.S. Supreme CourtGovernorInternational Affairs
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Zoe Bentler
Zoe Bentler is a 2025 fall intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and sport, media and culture with a minor in dance. She is originally from Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Her favorite things include keeping up with the current fashion world and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeye sports teams.
See stories by Zoe Bentler
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