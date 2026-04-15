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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

The long history between Iowa and China

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani Gehr
Published April 15, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

From the first Iowan U.S. ambassador to Beijing, to Herbert Hoover's fortune in Chinese coal mines, to the soybean's journey from China to Iowa fields — Iowa and China’s relationship is older, stranger and more consequential than you might think.

Ben Kieffer unpacks the deep and surprising ties between Iowa and China with Iowa State historian Tao Wang and political expert Jonathan Hassid.

Guests:

  • Jonathan Hassid, associate professor of political science, Iowa State University
  • Tao Wang, associate professor of history, Iowa State University
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River to River IowaInternational AffairsHistory
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
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