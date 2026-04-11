Iowa’s hands-free law now in effect

Iowa’s hands-free law is now being enforced. On this Newsbuzz edition of River to River, what drivers need to know to stay safe and avoid fines. Then, it’s crunch time at the Capitol — we check in with Des Moines Register reporter Stephen Gruber-Miller on where key legislation stands.

We also hear from IPR’s Meghan McKinney about a new law changing foster parent training, and get a planting season preview from Iowa State agronomist Mark Licht as weather swings impact farmers. Plus, an Iowa State researcher explains how artificial intelligence is being used to predict virus evolution before it happens. And we wrap up with groove into the weekend with Nick Brunner.

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