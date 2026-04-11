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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Iowa’s hands-free law now in effect

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani GehrZoe Bentler
Published April 11, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Iowa’s hands-free law is now being enforced. On this Newsbuzz edition of River to River, what drivers need to know to stay safe and avoid fines. Then, it’s crunch time at the Capitol — we check in with Des Moines Register reporter Stephen Gruber-Miller on where key legislation stands.

We also hear from IPR’s Meghan McKinney about a new law changing foster parent training, and get a planting season preview from Iowa State agronomist Mark Licht as weather swings impact farmers. Plus, an Iowa State researcher explains how artificial intelligence is being used to predict virus evolution before it happens. And we wrap up with groove into the weekend with Nick Brunner.

Guests:

  • Stephen Gruber-Miller, statehouse reporter, Des Moines Register
  • Meghan McKinney, host, IPR
  • Sgt. Alex Dinkla, public information officer, Iowa State Patrol
  • Mark Licht, associate professor or agronomy, Iowa State University
  • Nick Brunner, host, Studio One
Tags
River to River Iowa LegislatureNewsbuzzFoster care & AdoptionFarmingArtificial Intelligence
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Zoe Bentler
Zoe Bentler is a 2025 fall intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and sport, media and culture with a minor in dance. She is originally from Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Her favorite things include keeping up with the current fashion world and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeye sports teams.
See stories by Zoe Bentler
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