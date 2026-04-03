What’s shaping Iowa’s farm economy this spring?

With spring planting on the horizon, farmers across Iowa are facing a wave of economic uncertainty. From rising input costs to shifting global dynamics, today’s episode takes a closer look at the forces shaping the farm economy right now.

We begin with Benton County farmer Lance Lillibridge, who argues consolidation in the fertilizer industry is the root cause of spiking prices amid the war against Iran. Then, former USDA official Gbenga Ajilore weighs in on the war's impact to farmers, following President Donald Trump's television address Thursday night.

Creighton University economist Ernie Goss joins to discuss how these pressures are extending beyond the farm to rural main street. State Climatologist Justin Glisan breaks down current planting conditions and what farmers can expect this season. Then, Grant Kimberley of the Iowa Biodiesel Board joins to discuss the future of the biodiesel industry after a challenging year and what new federal fuel blending requirements could mean for the industry.

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