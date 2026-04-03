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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

What’s shaping Iowa’s farm economy this spring?

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntoshZoe Bentler
Published April 3, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

With spring planting on the horizon, farmers across Iowa are facing a wave of economic uncertainty. From rising input costs to shifting global dynamics, today’s episode takes a closer look at the forces shaping the farm economy right now.

We begin with Benton County farmer Lance Lillibridge, who argues consolidation in the fertilizer industry is the root cause of spiking prices amid the war against Iran. Then, former USDA official Gbenga Ajilore weighs in on the war's impact to farmers, following President Donald Trump's television address Thursday night.

Creighton University economist Ernie Goss joins to discuss how these pressures are extending beyond the farm to rural main street. State Climatologist Justin Glisan breaks down current planting conditions and what farmers can expect this season. Then, Grant Kimberley of the Iowa Biodiesel Board joins to discuss the future of the biodiesel industry after a challenging year and what new federal fuel blending requirements could mean for the industry.

Guests:

  • Lance Lillibridge, corn, alfalfa, and cattle producer in Benton County, past president, Iowa Corn Growers Association
  • Gbenga Ajilore, chief economist, Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, former senior advisor, U.S. Department of Agriculture
  • Ernie Goss, professor of economics, Creighton University
  • Justin Glisan, state climatologist
  • Grant Kimberley, executive director, Iowa Biodiesel Board, director of market development, Iowa Soybean Association
Tags
River to River Farmingfarm policyEconomyLocal Government
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Zoe Bentler
Zoe Bentler is a 2025 fall intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and sport, media and culture with a minor in dance. She is originally from Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Her favorite things include keeping up with the current fashion world and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeye sports teams.
See stories by Zoe Bentler
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