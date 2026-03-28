Iowa and Iowa State men's basketball making NCAA tournament history

On this Newsbuzz edition of River to River, Marissa Payne of the Des Moines Register gives an update on bills that await or have already received Gov. Kim Reynolds' signature this week.

Then, Clark Kauffman of Iowa Capital Dispatch discusses recent federal court rulings in Iowa that are drawing attention to how Immigration and Customs Enforcement is detaining individuals and how judges are responding. NPR White House correspondent Danielle Kurtzleben joins to discuss how the United States' war with Iran is giving another financial hurdle for farmers and testing loyalty for some of President Donald Trump's base.

National Weather Service meteorologist Chad Hahn breaks down what to expect for the upcoming severe weather season and how Iowans can prepare.

Sportswriter Mike Hlas recaps the Iowa men's last-minute victory against Nebraska Thursday night, advancing them to the Elite Eight round of the NCAA basketball tournament for the first time since 1987.

And we groove into the weekend with Studio One host Lucius Pham.

Guests:

