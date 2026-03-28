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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Iowa and Iowa State men's basketball making NCAA tournament history

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntoshZoe Bentler
Published March 28, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

On this Newsbuzz edition of River to River, Marissa Payne of the Des Moines Register gives an update on bills that await or have already received Gov. Kim Reynolds' signature this week.

Then, Clark Kauffman of Iowa Capital Dispatch discusses recent federal court rulings in Iowa that are drawing attention to how Immigration and Customs Enforcement is detaining individuals and how judges are responding. NPR White House correspondent Danielle Kurtzleben joins to discuss how the United States' war with Iran is giving another financial hurdle for farmers and testing loyalty for some of President Donald Trump's base.

National Weather Service meteorologist Chad Hahn breaks down what to expect for the upcoming severe weather season and how Iowans can prepare.

Sportswriter Mike Hlas recaps the Iowa men's last-minute victory against Nebraska Thursday night, advancing them to the Elite Eight round of the NCAA basketball tournament for the first time since 1987.

And we groove into the weekend with Studio One host Lucius Pham.

Guests:

  • Marissa Payne, statehouse reporter, Des Moines Register
  • Clark Kauffman, deputy editor, Iowa Capital Dispatch
  • Danielle Kurtzleben, White House correspondent, NPR
  • Chad Hahn, meteorologist, National Weather Service
  • Mike Hlas, longtime sports columnist, Iowa Writers’ Collaborative
  • Lucius Pham, video production manager and IPR Studio One host
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River to River cropsFarmingBasketball2026 Legislative SessionSevere Weather
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Zoe Bentler
Zoe Bentler is a 2025 fall intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and sport, media and culture with a minor in dance. She is originally from Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Her favorite things include keeping up with the current fashion world and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeye sports teams.
See stories by Zoe Bentler
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