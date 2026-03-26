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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

What the Iran war means for farmers and rural support

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntoshZoe Bentler
Published March 26, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

President Trump’s war in Iran is raising questions about U.S. foreign policy and its political consequences closer to home. In rural Iowa and across the Midwest, shifting opinions and economic concerns are putting pressure on traditional bases of support. Political scientists Donna Hoffman of the University of Northern Iowa and Wayne Moyer of Grinnell College join to analyze how the conflict is shaping voter attitudes, party dynamics and broader regional sentiment.

Also, conversation on the ongoing Department of Homeland Security shutdown impacts, including unpaid TSA workers and questions around airport security staffing.

Guests:

  • Donna Hoffman, Chuck and Barbara Grassley Professor of Political Science, University of Northern Iowa
  • Wayne Moyer, Rosenfield Professor of Political Science, Grinnell College
Tags
River to River Politics DayPresident TrumpLocal GovernmentMidwest
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Zoe Bentler
Zoe Bentler is a 2025 fall intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and sport, media and culture with a minor in dance. She is originally from Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Her favorite things include keeping up with the current fashion world and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeye sports teams.
See stories by Zoe Bentler
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