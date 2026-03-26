What the Iran war means for farmers and rural support

President Trump’s war in Iran is raising questions about U.S. foreign policy and its political consequences closer to home. In rural Iowa and across the Midwest, shifting opinions and economic concerns are putting pressure on traditional bases of support. Political scientists Donna Hoffman of the University of Northern Iowa and Wayne Moyer of Grinnell College join to analyze how the conflict is shaping voter attitudes, party dynamics and broader regional sentiment.

Also, conversation on the ongoing Department of Homeland Security shutdown impacts, including unpaid TSA workers and questions around airport security staffing.

Guests:

