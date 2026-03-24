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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Here's what made it through the second legislative funnel

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntoshZoe Bentler
Published March 24, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Iowa’s second funnel deadline arrived last week, narrowing the list of bills that could become law this legislative session. Today, host Ben Kieffer is joined by three statehouse reporters to break down what survived, what didn’t, and what it all says about where lawmakers are headed.

The conversation covers the biggest unresolved issues shaping the session, including competing property tax proposals, ongoing debates over eminent domain and carbon pipelines, and concerns about a projected budget deficit. The group also discusses key developments in education policy, criminal justice, and health care — including a bill that would legalize supervised psilocybin treatment for PTSD patients, as well as broader public health proposals moving through the legislature.

Guests:

  • Katarina Sostaric, state government reporter, IPR News
  • Stephen Gruber-Miller, statehouse reporter, Des Moines Register
  • Erin Murphy, Des Moines bureau chief, The Gazette
Tags
River to River PoliticsLocal Government2026 Legislative SessionCriminal JusticeLGBTQ
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Zoe Bentler
Zoe Bentler is a 2025 fall intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and sport, media and culture with a minor in dance. She is originally from Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Her favorite things include keeping up with the current fashion world and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeye sports teams.
See stories by Zoe Bentler
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