Here's what made it through the second legislative funnel

Iowa’s second funnel deadline arrived last week, narrowing the list of bills that could become law this legislative session. Today, host Ben Kieffer is joined by three statehouse reporters to break down what survived, what didn’t, and what it all says about where lawmakers are headed.

The conversation covers the biggest unresolved issues shaping the session, including competing property tax proposals, ongoing debates over eminent domain and carbon pipelines, and concerns about a projected budget deficit. The group also discusses key developments in education policy, criminal justice, and health care — including a bill that would legalize supervised psilocybin treatment for PTSD patients, as well as broader public health proposals moving through the legislature.

Guests:

