Bill could limit higher education hiring of certain nationalities

Jie Li, an Iowa State researcher originally from China, was an H1-B holder before becoming a naturalized citizen. But, if a bill at the Statehouse passes, that path to U.S. employment and citizenship could be cut off in Iowa to immigrants from "foreign adversary" nations like China.

On this Newsbuzz edition of River to River, Li speaks with host Ben Kieffer about her fears as this bill progresses through the Statehouse. Also, Robin Opsahl of Iowa Capital Dispatch gives a Statehouse update as the second funnel week comes to a close and IPR's James Kelley talk about a major environmental group signaling cautious support for restarting Iowa's shuttered nuclear power plant.

Guests:

