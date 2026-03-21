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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Bill could limit higher education hiring of certain nationalities

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani Gehr
Published March 21, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Jie Li, an Iowa State researcher originally from China, was an H1-B holder before becoming a naturalized citizen. But, if a bill at the Statehouse passes, that path to U.S. employment and citizenship could be cut off in Iowa to immigrants from "foreign adversary" nations like China.

On this Newsbuzz edition of River to River, Li speaks with host Ben Kieffer about her fears as this bill progresses through the Statehouse. Also, Robin Opsahl of Iowa Capital Dispatch gives a Statehouse update as the second funnel week comes to a close and IPR's James Kelley talk about a major environmental group signaling cautious support for restarting Iowa's shuttered nuclear power plant.

Guests:

  • Robin Opsahl, legislature and politics reporter, Iowa Capital Dispatch
  • Jie Li, research scientist in survey statistics and methodology, Iowa State University
  • James Kelley, Eastern Iowa reporter, Iowa Public Radio
  • Josie Fischels, arts and culture reporter, Iowa Public Radio
  • Alexis Jimenez, meteorologist, National Weather Service
  • Cece Mitchell, Studio One host, Iowa Public Radio
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River to River EnvironmentIowa Legislature2026 Legislative Sessionimmigration
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
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