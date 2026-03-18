National study examines deaths in custody

Iowa’s environment and public health are under stress. Iowa Public Radio’s Natalie Krebs discusses the basics of the new Cancer in Iowa Report, and Jason Clayworth of Axios Des Moines talks about the state’s impaired waters.

After that, a new study examines how the U.S. investigates deaths in custody. Forensic pathologist Dr. Roger Mitchell, president of the National Medical Association, discusses the study’s findings and recommendations.

Finally, a conversation with the new president of Iowa State University, David Cook.

Guests:

