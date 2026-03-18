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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

National study examines deaths in custody

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published March 18, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Iowa’s environment and public health are under stress. Iowa Public Radio’s Natalie Krebs discusses the basics of the new Cancer in Iowa Report, and Jason Clayworth of Axios Des Moines talks about the state’s impaired waters.

After that, a new study examines how the U.S. investigates deaths in custody. Forensic pathologist Dr. Roger Mitchell, president of the National Medical Association, discusses the study’s findings and recommendations.

Finally, a conversation with the new president of Iowa State University, David Cook.

Guests:

  • Natalie Krebs, health reporter, Iowa Public Radio
  • Jason Clayworth, reporter, Axios Des Moines
  • Dr. Roger A. Mitchell, Jr, forensic pathologist, president of the National Medical Association
  • Dr. David Cook, president, Iowa State University
Tags
River to River Higher EducationCriminal JusticePrisonIowa State University
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
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