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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

If charges are dropped, who should get the bill?

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani Gehr
Published March 17, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

The Iowa Supreme Court decided that if criminal charges are dismissed, the state can't make you pay those court costs. Some saw this as a win for a system that disproportionately burdens low-income Iowans. Some attorneys, however, say a crucial tool was lost that proposed legislation at the Statehouse could bring back.

Alex Kornya, the lawyer who represented the defendant in that Supreme Court case, and Andrew Ritland, a county attorney behind the new bill, join the show to share their views. Then, University of Iowa's Brian Farrell shares how our indigent defense fund contributed to legal deserts in the state. And the executive director of the Iowa County Attorney Association Ian McConeghey talks about the often-overlooked issue of prosecutor shortages.

Guests

  • Alex Kornya, litigation director, Legal Aid Justice Center
  • Andrew Ritland, legislative chair, Iowa County Attorney Association, Mahaska County Attorney
  • Brian Farrell, associate professor of instruction, University of Iowa College of Law
  • Ian McConeghey, executive director, Iowa County Attorney Association
Tags
River to River 2026 Legislative SessionPolice and Law EnforcementIowa courtsIowa Supreme Court
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
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